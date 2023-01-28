Fun first: Ragland outlasts St. Clair County, returns to county championship for first time since 2013

MOODY — The secret ingredient Ragland coach Andy Eden is cooking with this season isn’t a complex defensive rotation or even an unstoppable player, although he might just have one or two of those as well.
No, Eden’s secret is fun, as in, he let’s his players actually have it.
“We got seven guys, and they all play hard, and they all contribute,” Eden said. “They are having fun playing together, and that has been a big part of it. When they have fun playing together, and the other part is when you shoot the ball well you have a chance. We shot the ball well tonight.”
That sense of fun was on display throughout the team’s win 81-63 win over St. Clair County on Friday night in the county semifinals.
In the first half, Ragland’s Jordan Turner went up to dunk the ball only to watch the ball bounce off as he tumbled to the ground.
Instead of looking ashamed like most of his peers across the county would in that moment, Turner cracked a smile and laughed along as some of the Moody players in the crowd gave him grief.
Turner made up for his mistake countless times in the win. Starting with his mad dash down the court in the final seven seconds of the first quarter. Without breaking stride, Turner tossed a perfectly placed pass behind his back to Ezra Hill, who just beat the buzzer.
Then Turner got a little redemption of his own when he slammed a two-handed dunk down in the final 15 seconds of the game. Not that he needed any, considering he finished the evening with a game-high 33 points.
What to know
— Turner wasn’t the only Purple Devil to star on Friday night. Brayden Collins scored 23 points, and sophomore Tacorion Soles scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half as he took over inside the paint on the offensive side of the floor.
— Ragland’s Taevon Williams didn’t light up the scoreboard, but he did grab more than 11 rebounds, most of which came on defense to limit St. Clair’s attack.
— Eden is pretty sure the Purple Devils haven’t been in the county championship game since they last won it in 2013. Saturday, they face a Moody team that has proven to be deep but inconsistent.
— St. Clair County trailed by seven at the half, but the Saints were in this game until one of their players drew a foul going for a rebound. A subsequent technical foul followed for tossing the ball away out of frustration with 1:03 to play. Ragland drained three of four free throws to push an 8-point lead to 11.
— St. Clair County senior Jordan Stephenson paced the Saints with 20 points.
Who said
— Eden on his former player, turned St. Clair County coach Steven Mizzell: “Very proud of Steven, coach Mizzell at St. Clair. He has done a great job with those guys. He really has, and they are just going to get better and better.”
— Eden on Soles’s second-half showing: “I think his size, his determination. When he gets focused in on what he is supposed to do, he is just a sophomore, so he is still learning.”
Next up
— Ragland returns to Moody on Saturday for a championship showdown with Moody at 6 p.m.
— The Saints host Corner on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.