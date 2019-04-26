PELL CITY – Three suspects from Pell City have been arrested by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office in connection with alleged illegal drug activity.
Sheriff Billy J. Murray said his office received an anonymous tip that led to an investigation on Catherine Lane on April 24. He identified the suspects as Benjamin Talley, 53; Rhonda Nicholson, 49; and Kandi Alexander, 36.
“It is believed that the suspects were selling illegal narcotics from a residence at Catherine Lane,” Murray said. “After an investigation by our Narcotics Division, the suspects were found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine, a felony amount of marijuana and numerous drug paraphernalia items.”
Murray said the three suspects were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Murray encourages people to contact the Sheriff’s Office if they know someone who is suspected of selling illegal drugs.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.