From hallways to history: Moody boys overcome disadvantages, claim indoor track state championships

Onlookers, including his coach and members of his family, couldn’t tell if Moody junior A’mon Lane finished first or second in the 60-meter dash during Saturday’s Class 4A-5A AHSAA Indoor State Championship Meet.
Even though only 0.01 seconds separated him from his competition, Lane didn’t need to wait on the board to display the winner’s name. He pointed one finger at the sky as soon as he crossed the finish line.
"He was pretty close,” Lane said. “But I started leaning before him, and I knew I won. When I turned around, I just knew it."
The validation came later when the board confirmed that Lane surged from behind during the final five meters and beat Brewbaker Tech’s Julian Fenderson to finish with a state championship. It would have been the program's first state championship since 2016 had Lane not won one earlier that afternoon.
The first came two hours earlier when Lane crossed the finish line first to secure the win for Moody’s 4x200 relay team with a school-record time of 1:32.9.
During the regular season, Lane, as the anchor, was often forced to catch up for Moody to finish inside the top three. That wasn’t the case on Saturday.
“Every single leg handed the baton first,” Moody coach Raphael Greaux said. “And by the time it came to A’mon he received the baton first, and with his blazing speed, he just took off. And they ended up winning by about 2.5 seconds, which in track, that is a lot.”
The other members of the relay included fellow juniors Blaine Burke and Charlie Kitts, along with senior Kellen Talley.
Their success wasn’t entirely unprecedented. That same group finished second in the 4x100 relay at last year's outdoor state championship meet. Greaux said it’s amazing to think about the number of state championships that team, especially the juniors, will have the chance to compete in before their high school careers end.
Those two state championships on Saturday earned Moody a 10th-place finish overall in Class 4A-5A.
"It meant a lot because we work so hard, and we don't have what everybody else has,” Lane said. “We don't have a track or we don't have the top-notch facilities or anything, but we just get in the hallways with coach Greaux and we just work.
“We knew we could do it. We just all believed and put our heads down and worked. You don't need a high-top facility to perform. You just need to have it in you. You just need to want it, and we all want it."
Although Moody administrators hope to add some sort of dedicated facility or training area for track in the future at the new high school, exact plans remain uncertain.
So for now, Greaux and his kids train in the parking lots, at other schools, and yes, most commonly during the indoor season in the hallways after school.
“When it is time for teachers to go home, they have to sneak out into the hallways to see if we are running out before they actually step out,” Greaux said. “Because they don’t want to get run over.”
The Moody track coach said he could only imagine what these guys could have accomplished with the resources that future Blue Devils will hopefully have, but instead of daydreaming about the future, the coach would rather recognize the attitudes held by his current group.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have the facilities, but that didn’t bother these guys,” Greaux said. “They just wanted to work to be able to win the state, and they accomplished that. So when I see all those little things that we go through for them to be able to practice with no facilities and then showing up on a real track and doing as well as they did, it is amazing.”