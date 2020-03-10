3 from Duran Junior High place in regional science, engineering fair

PELL CITY -- Three students from Duran Junior High School received awards in the Central Alabama Regional Science and Engineering Fair on March 7.
Lilly Switzer placed first in the Physical Sciences category. Chlore Joiner placed third in Mathematics and Computer Sciences, while Gavin Warren received an honorable mention in the same category.
More than 415 students from 17 counties participated in the University of Alabama Center for Community Outreach Development 2020 Central Alabama Regional Science and Engineering Fair on Monday.
Duran North Junior High school had six students in total who attended the event, with projects in various categories, according to a press release from the school.
Other students from the school who attended included Kathryn McKelvey and Ruthie Courson in Behavioral and Social Sciences, and Mackenzie Goulet in Physical Sciences.
Students who placed in the top three of each category were invited to move on to the state level in Huntsville on March 26-27.
“We are so proud of all of the students who attended the event and the hard work that was shown in their work,” Duran North Principal Richard Garris as part of the release.