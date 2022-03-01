Fresh Value to take place of old Fred’s building

MOODY — The Moody Area Chamber of Commerce announced that Fresh Value plans to locate in Moody at the Crossroads Plaza Shopping Center. The grocery store will occupy what is now a vacant Fred’s building off of Highway 411.
“This is a culmination of tireless effort from a lot of great people over the past 18 months to bring this deal to fruition,” said Bear Burnett, of the Canvass Group who represented the property owner in the transaction.
At the end of last year, the Moody City Council made it a priority to fill the empty building with a new business by offering tax incentives from both the city and the county.
It was agreed upon in December 2021 that any store owner who uses the building would receive a 50 percent tax incentive from both the city and the county for a period of no more than 10 years and up to no more than $960,000 from the city and $240,000 from the county. This would be a total rebate of no more than $1.2 million assuming it pays out within 10 years. The taxes rebated will be only of those generated by the new business.
According to a recent news release, the Fred’s store comes as several transformative shifts continue to shape the Highway 411 corridor with the growth of several residential neighborhoods and major investments in nearby business parks.
“The city of Moody has worked hard over the last year to backfill the old Fred’s building at Crossroads Shopping Center,” Moody Mayor Joe Lee said. “The Moody City Council along with myself are happy to announce that Fresh Value Grocery will open soon and are excited to welcome them to our community.”
The news release said that Fresh Value will occupy about 21,860 square feet and plans to also include a drive-through pharmacy. A grand opening date will be announced in the coming weeks, but plans indicate for the store to be open by summer of this year.
“Currently we operate stores in Trussville as well as Pell City so Moody was a natural fit for us. The community’s growth and numerous requests from our customers made this an ideal location to expand our footprint” said Fresh Value Inc. Owner Gerry D’Alessandro said.
He added, “Myself and our team are really excited about this location. There is a lot of great things happening in Moody and we are honored to have the opportunity to serve this community.”