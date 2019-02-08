VALDOSTA, Ga. -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) reminds fresh market tomato growers in St. Clair County that the final date to apply for crop insurance coverage is March 15, according to a press release.
Current policyholders who wish to make changes to their existing coverage also have until the March 15 sales closing date to do so.
Federal crop insurance is critical to the farm safety net. It helps producers and owners manage revenue risks and strengthens the rural economy.
Growers are encouraged to visit their crop insurance agent soon to learn specific details for the 2019 crop year. A list of crop insurance agents is available at all USDA Service Centers and online at the RMA Agent Locator. Growers can use the RMA Cost Estimator to get a premium amount estimate of their insurance needs online.
For more information about crop insurance and the modern farm safety net, visit www.rma.usda.gov.