Free lunch and learn gardening program: Landscape crimes

Make plans now to join Regional Extension Agent Bethany O’Rear for a lively discussion of “Landscape Crimes” on Tuesday, Aug. 17. from noon to 1 p.m. at the ALFA Building located at 32775 U. S. Highway 231 in Ashville.
Although it is free to attend, call the St. Clair County Extension office to register at (205) 338-9416.
Bethany will highlight the horrors of committing “crape murder” pruning evergreens into the “dead zone” and planting invasives that will swallow a Buick whole. Lawn-related topics include the perils of weed and feed products and overseeding warm weather lawns.
Bethany will also discuss why you can’t rely on garden center inventory to determine the correct planting time for frost-sensitive plants. She’ll wrap up with common mistakes such as building mulch volcanoes and pruning off this year’s blooms.
—Discover smaller size crape myrtle varieties and crape myrtle alternatives.
—Learn best practices for pruning for size, form, and bloom
—Compare turf types and how timing for fertilization and the application of pre- and post-emergent herbicides can differ based on type
—Identify common invasive plants and their preferable native alternatives
—Commiserate over mistakes we’ve all made such as pruning too late or planting too early
Bring your own lunch and sense of humor! Soft drinks will be provided.