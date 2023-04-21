Free Electronics Drop-Off Day, free paper shredding May 6

Springville Parks and Recreation is having their 2023 Electronics Drop-Off Day and Free Paper Shredding on Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Springville City Hall, 160 Walker Drive.
You can bring cable boxes, modems, routers, cell phones and tablets, computers and laptops, cords, cables, wire, chargers, printers, scanners, fax machines and cartridges, rechargeable batteries, security equipment, small appliances, televisions and monitors (small charge for televisions) and paper.
Do not bring cardboard, wet paper, or "bulldog clips" lightbulbs, paint, liquid or any toxic material, single use batteries or anything too heavy to lift by hand.
For more information, go to the Springville Parks and Recreation Facebook page and scroll down for the posting.
Coach Brandon Easterwood is the Teacher of the Month at Springville High School. He is the boys’ basketball coach and also teaches physical education and career preparedness.
Jacob Rachel is a varsity soccer player, has dual enrollment, takes three AP classes and is scheduled to graduate with an advanced diploma.
Lauren Tolbert is a member of the Beta Club, plays Lady Tigers softball, has dual enrollment, takes two AP classes, and is scheduled to graduate with an advanced diploma. Both Jacob and Lauren are Springville High School Students of the Month.
Ashtyn Foster of Springville HIgh School was recently named WBRC Rising Star of the week. Ashtyn has a 3.77 GPA, a member of the Beta Club, The Key Club, Peers Helpers, National Technical Society, and HOSA President. Congratulations Ashtyn.
The Springville High School Beta Club and Key Club students recently served at the St. Clair County Republican Party Dinner. This dinner raises funds for scholarships for high school seniors and recognizes first responders, military and educators.
