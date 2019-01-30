Do you ever feel like Bill Murray in the movie "Groundhog Day?" In the 1993 classic, Murray portrays a weatherman assigned to cover the groundhog’s emergence from his hole. In a weird twist of events, the character finds himself living the same day over and over and over.
Maybe you feel like the character "Phil" as you work through your email. You answer a question with a detailed response. The next day, you get the exact same question and find yourself crafting a response. Two days later, here comes the same question.
It's enough to make you shout, "It's Groundhog Day!"
Why it's so bad
The first time you get the question, your reply is thoughtful and polite. Get the same question five times, especially when it's 4:00 on a Friday afternoon, and your frustration shows up in the curtness of your response.
It's not the fault of the person asking the question. It's his first time to ask.
You realize you’re wasting time re-composing the same stuff. You may not realize your response is becoming anything but friendly.
Introducing Text Expander
What if you could compose that thoughtful response one time and reuse it just by hitting a couple of keys? Welcome to the world of the "text expander." If you use Google Chrome, you will want "Auto Text Expander for Google Chrome." Let's get started:
1. Go to http://bit.ly/fbuck32 and in the upper right, click the "Add to Chrome" button.
2. Notice the icon that now appears just to the right of the address bar. Click on it. Here is where you will be able to create your shortcuts.
3. Compose that detailed and thoughtful email response in the box on the right. To the left, choose a shortcut consisting of two or three characters. Entering those characters in your email will cause the entire response to appear.
My favorite Auto Text Expander examples
The name of your organization. If you work for the "Abracadabra International Society for the Preservation of All Things Great and Wonderful," keying it in an email is not fun. Pull up the text expander and enter the name once on the right-hand side. Pick a couple of letters for the shortcut and enter them on the left. Hitting a couple of keys produces the entire name.
Frequent hashtags. I include the hashtag #GetOrganized on many tweets, so I created a shortcut. “#G” expands to “#GetOrganized.
Date stamp and date/time stamp. If I am taking notes digitally and need to record the current date, I type “ds.” Similarly, “dts” enters the current date and time.
Your email address. How often do you type your own email address? How often do you include a typo in it? That spells disaster, doesn't it? I created a shortcut. Entering “e@” produces my email address.
Common sentences. Do you find yourself closing countless emails with the same statement? For me, "I hope this information helps" is one of them. Create a shortcut that will produce the entire sentence.
For other examples and a diagram of what Auto Text Expander looks like, you can read an expanded version of this article on my blog. Go to http://bit.ly/fbuck33.
One of the beauties of Chrome is that it syncs across your computers. Once you have installed Auto Text Expander for Google Chrome on one of your computers, you are done!
Others will be amazed at how quickly you respond to emails with detailed and thoughtful replies. If only they knew just how easy it is.
Frank Buck is the author of Get Organized!: Time Management for School Leaders and was named to "Global Gurus Top 30" for 2017 and 2018 in the time management category. He speaks throughout the United States and internationally about organization and time management. You can reach Dr. Buck through his website: FrankBuck.org. Follow him on Twitter @DrFrankBuck.