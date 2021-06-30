Fourth of July fireworks roundup for St. Clair County

The St. Clair Times’ coverage area is preparing to celebrate Independence Day with a series of fireworks displays and various events over the holiday weekend.
The town of Steele will host its Fourth of July festival on July 3 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Town Park with inflatables, food, live music and fireworks. There will also be a car show in front of town hall from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The city of Ashville will also host its Independence Day celebration on July 3. The event will kick off at 6 p.m. in downtown Ashville. There will be food trucks, vendors, raffles, live music by the wingnuts and a firework show to end the night.
River’s Edge Marina in Cropwell is set to host its own Independence Day celebration July 3. There will be bounce houses, shaved ice, food and a firework show at 9 p.m.
Pell City will hold its annual firework show at Lakeside Park on July 4 at 9 p.m. Pell City Parks and Recreation Director Bubba Edge said the show will be viewable from both the park and the nearby sports complex.
Moody will wrap up the Indepence Day festivities with its “Thunder in the Park” event to take place July 10 at Moody City Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be activities for kids, food trucks and a firework show.
Daily Home Staff Writer Taylor Mitchell contributed to this article.