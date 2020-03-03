Four grilled chesse

The other day I went to Sonic and ordered my favorite drink - a Diet Dr. Pepper, add vanilla and four real cherries.
As the lady called my order back to me, she said, “Four Grilled Cheese”.
I raised my eyebrows, shook my head and repeated my order.
When I got up to the window, I giggled and said, “I’d love to have four grilled cheese but that’s a lot of calories.”
She laughed, I got my drink and I drove off.
This took me back to one time when Casey had just started driving, and we went to this same Sonic.
He ordered a Caramel Mocha Frappe in the drive through and the lady was like, “Is that all mam?”
Caitlyn and I giggled as he sat up tall in the seat and said, “I’m not a mam, I’m a sir.”
All the girls working were blushing and laughing when he got up to the window.
I do believe he got a few phone numbers that night.
What I would give for one more laugh out of him, but for now, I’ll just relish in the good memories.
Blessings till we meet again.