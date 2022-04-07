Four arrested on vandalism call, later charged with multiple other crimes

On Monday, April 4 at 6:55 a.m., officers with the Leeds Police Department responded to a vandalism call in the 1900 Block of Courson Court in Leeds. On the scene, officers began an investigation where someone stole multiple catalytic converters and other property.
The investigation led officers to the 5700 Block of the Oaks of St. Clair Circle where they recovered thousands of dollars of stolen property and financial documents. Four individuals were arrested on multiple charges. These include the following:
— Zackery Smith, 28 of Pell City, was specifically charged with theft from a vehicle, possession of burglary tools, unlawful possession of methamphetamines, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Smith has a current bond of $23,000.
— Michael Spidle, 31 of Leeds, was charged with theft of articles for a vehicle, possession of burglary tools, burglary and unlawful possession of heroin. Spidle has a $21,000 bond.
— Joshua Bersanti, 31 of Moody, was arrested on charges of theft of articles for a vehicle, possession of burglary tools, burglary, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The Defendant has a $18,000 Bond.
— Emily Atkins, 27 of Moody, was charged with trafficking in stolen identities, unlawful possession of methamphetamines, identity theft and unlawful possession of marijuana. Atkins has a $62,000 Bond.
During the arrest, Leeds officers have recovered a tremendous amount of stolen property that have been returned to some of the victims. Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin asks that anyone who may have property that has been taken in a theft to please contact the Leeds Police Department at (205)-699-2581 as they are reviewing previous reports and contacting victims to return their property.
“I am very appreciative of the actions of our officers. They do a great job everyday investigating criminal activity and finding individuals who are committing criminal activity in our city,” Irwin said.
“This has been a continuous problem in our community and across our country where individuals are committing identity theft and stealing catalytic converters. With the dedication by officers and technology, we will continue to focus on the apprehension and prosecution of these individuals. They did an outstanding job locating these individuals who are plaguing communities in our area with drugs and thefts.”