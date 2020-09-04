Foundation honors Alabama Teacher of Year Dr. Andy Jackson

PELL CITY — Alabama Teacher of the Year Dr. Andy Jackson was honored Thursday by the Alabama Scottish Rite Foundation with a $1,000 donation to aid in his tenure as Teacher of the Year.
In a small gathering at the Pell City Schools Central Office on Thursday attended by school board members and Central Office staff, Foundation President Jerry Burfitt presented the check to Jackson personally.
The Scottish Rite Foundation is the main philanthropic venture of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry’s Orient of Alabama.
Burfitt said the Foundation seeks primarily to help children with dyslexia through tests and the operation of learning centers. The Foundation also supports the Alabama Teacher Hall of Fame at Jacksonville State University and gives more general support to public education.
“We are the longest continuing sponsor of the Alabama Teacher of the Year,” Burfitt said, adding the Foundation presented Jackson with the funds to help with travel expenses.
Jackson said he was honored to be recognized by the organization, noting he respects the Foundation's work on dyslexia.
“They are kinda the foremost authority in our state in dyslexia testing, training and resources,” he said. “For them to be part of the Teacher of the Year program speaks volumes about where their priorities are, and that they do value education from the teacher’s perspective and also the student perspective.”
As for Jackson’s travel plans, he says so far it seems they may need to be “very flexible and last minute” due to the pandemic.
He said his position as Teacher of the Year has so far given him a network to interface with in order to find out where he is needed.
Jackson said he has been in talks with Pell City’s representative at the state Board of Education about school tours around the state, but he added that may not happen until the pandemic settles somewhat.
He also said he is not completely sure about his chances for National Teacher of the Year, saying he simply had a one in 54 chance. The National Teacher of the Year is chosen from among the Teachers of the Year from all 50 states and several U.S. Territories.
Board members who attended the presentation had much to say about Jackson’s naming as Teacher of the Year.
Board member Laurie Henderson said the honor says a lot about the quality of Pell City’s teachers and the system itself.
“I am super proud of Dr. Jackson, and this is a great honor for our system,” Henderson said.
Board President Tammie Williams said it was not a surprise to her Pell City has the best teacher in the state.
“I’ve always felt that way,” Williams said. “I knew at some point we would finally get a teacher from our system as state Teacher of The Year.”