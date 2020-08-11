Forum for Pell City municipal candidates slated for Aug. 17

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Rotary Club has released details of its upcoming candidate debate for the 2020 municipal elections.
The organization announced it will hold the event Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Center for Education and Performing Arts in Pell City. The debate will be moderated by county attorney James Hill III.
The club said that all incumbent candidates and their challengers have agreed to participate.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the debate will not be open to the general public and will instead be live streamed via the Rotary Club’s Facebook page. Each candidate will be allowed five guests, who will be instructed in safety protocols.
The debate will be organized into three sections: City Council, mayor and Board of Education. Each candidate will only appear on stage during his/her section and will only debate his/her direct opponent. Each district will debate separately for 15 minutes.
There will be one-minute introductions for each candidate, and each candidate will have one minute to answer each question.
The incumbent will be the first to answer question one, and other candidates will follow in the order of opening statements. This routine will be repeated until five questions are completed.
Rebuttals will be given at the moderator’s discretion and will last 30 seconds; candidates should not expect to be granted a rebuttal. Each candidate will also be given one-minute for closing remarks.
The candidates participating in the debate are as follows:
City Council District 2- James McGowan (I) and Ivi McDaniel;
City Council District 4- Jason Mitcham (I) and Maurice Keller;
Mayor - Bill Pruitt (I) and Jonna Roberson;
BOE District 3- Laurie Henderson (I) and Demetria Shepard;
BOE District 4- Tammie Williams (I), Shulanda Keller and Greg Crump; and
BOE District 5- Eldon Hall (I) and Norman Wilder
Candidates without opposition will be given the opportunity to address the audience during a 15-minute break between the mayoral and BOE sections.
Questions will be divided into three from the committee set by the Rotary Club and two submitted by the public.
The committee will be instructed to provide 10 unbiased questions for mayor, council and BOE respectively, with the mayor and council having the same questions. These questions will be placed in a glass bowl and chosen by the moderator at random.
Questions will be solicited from the public through Facebook and email. Residents are asked to submit questions only pertaining to the district in which they live. Questions will be reviewed by the committee and assigned to the district they relate to.
The link for the question submission form is https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfCxOa0cGa7F_hCAo853C2su6yx08TKb0cSnqVXQeXGqNH1dQ/viewform?usp=sf_link