Fort McClellan Credit Union breaks ground in Pell City

PELL CITY — Fort McClellan Credit Union formally broke ground at its soon-to-be location in Pell City.
Right off 19th Street and Highway 231 across from Publix, FMCU will serve its members throughout St. Clair County.
“We are looking forward to coming into Pell City, Cropwell and the surrounding communities,” CEO Angela Smith said. “We really feel that this is a great opportunity for us to get rooted into a different community and we will strive as a team to enrich others one member at a time.”
Credit Union Board Chairman Joseph Robertson said he is fond of Pell City and is looking forward to opening the new branch.
“Fort McClellan Credit Union has been enriching several communities since 1953, but today we are really excited to break ground for the first time in this beautiful place called Pell City,” he said.
According to Smith, this is the first one in the county, despite many residents already banking with the credit union. This inspired the idea to open a new branch in Pell City.
“We have been counting membership with St. Clair County for a long time and so we really didn’t feel like we were serving the community that we were able to join with a location. So, we thought Pell City was up and coming, it was growing and that we could offer that service here,” Smith said, adding that this location will be able to serve its members in both St. Clair and Talladega counties.
“We have Chambers County, Calhoun County, Talladega and Etowah County, so this is just an area that we don’t have because we’re so far away, everything is closer to Calhoun County,” she said.