PELL CITY – Former St. Clair County District Attorney Van Davis, 66, who is remembered as a devoted friend, mentor and victim’s advocate, died at his home Wednesday morning after a long battle with cancer.
“Van was an icon, a prosecutor’s prosecutor,” said Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Richard Minor, who said he would not be where he is today without the help and support of a select group of people. “Van was one of those people.”
Davis hired Minor as a St. Clair County assistant district attorney.
Minor said he was working with the Attorney General’s Office in Montgomery before meeting with Davis, who hired the attorney to assist him.
“The first day on the job, I tried a case with him, and we never stopped prosecuting cases,” Minor said. “He was a wonderful friend and mentor.”
Davis had a forceful presence in the courtroom, a true victim’s advocate.
Minor said people who saw him prosecute criminal cases would see him as gruffy prosecutor, but he had a different side, and he truly cared about people.
“Outside the courtroom, he was a teddy bear,” Minor said.
Davis served as the St. Clair County district attorney for 18 years before he retired. He was first elected as the district attorney in 1986.
“Our community has lost an amazing man,” said Pell City attorney Lance Bell, who worked in the St. Clair County District Attorney’s Office as an investigator and eventually as an assistant district attorney.
“Van pushed me through law school and then gave me opportunities that I will never be able to pay back,” Bell said. “Van believed in people and would fight for them like no other, especially victims of crime. Law enforcement has lost a huge friend and supporter, and our community has lost its most fierce advocate for justice.”
Before his death, Davis described himself as a country boy who was born and raised in St. Clair County. His country upbringing helped him connect with jurors in St. Clair County.
“My approach has always been never to be too flashy or technical,” Davis said shortly before he retired as the head lawman of St. Clair County. “You want to get your point across. I try to be as simple and straightforward as I can. I guess it’s just the way I am, the way I grew up.”
Retired St. Clair County Sheriff Terry Surles said Davis was never afraid to take on a case or any investigation in the pursuit of justice.
Surles, who served 20 years as the St. Clair County sheriff, said Davis had no fear because he actively participated in investigations before cases ever reached the courtroom.
“Sometimes he would beat you to the crime scene,” Surles said.
Due to his active participation in the investigation, Davis could put jurors sitting in the jury box at crime scenes, leading them through horrific circumstances that brought them into the courtroom to make decisions about guilt or innocence.
“In my opinion, he was one of the best district attorneys we ever had in St. Clair County,” Surles said.
He said Davis also taught him a lot.
“That’s on top of being one of the best friends I had,” Surles said. “St. Clair County is going to miss him. We already do.”
During his tenure as the district attorney, Davis handled many high-profile cases. He presented 25 capital murder cases to jurors, and 25 times jurors convicted the defendant.
After leaving the St. Clair County District Attorney’s Office, Davis went back into private practice. He also served as the municipal court judge for Pell City for six years and worked as a special prosecutor for the Alabama State Attorney General’s Office.
Outside the courtroom, Davis was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he enjoyed sharing the outdoors with people, especially youngsters.
Surles, along with the former Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Barnett Lawley, of Pell City, said Davis would mentor their sons in hunting and fishing.
“Van and I hunted together for years in Wilcox County,” Lawley said. “He was a knowledgeable outdoorsman.”
The men also traveled to different parts of the state for dove hunts.
“He was probably one of the best camp cooks around,” Lawley said. “His camp biscuits were famous.”
Lawley said when he served as commissioner of the Department of Conservation and National Resources, he would sometimes call Davis and talk about conservation issues because Davis was so knowledgeable about the outdoors, hunting and fishing.
“He meant a lot to a lot of people,” Lawley said.
Pell City attorney Billy Church said Wednesday that he and Davis were close.
“He was like my younger brother,” Church said.
It was Church who gave Davis his start in the world of law.
He said Davis clerked for his law office when he was attending law school and eventually served as an attorney for the law firm before becoming the district attorney for St. Clair County.
Church said Davis’ life serves as his testimony.
“Van Davis is one of the finest men I know,” Church said.
He said Davis was a compassionate human being, and he carried that compassion with him into the district attorney’s office.
“He was firm, but he was also very fair,” Church said. “I lost a good friend, but he is in good hands now. He is with the Lord.”
