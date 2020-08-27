Former Ragland councilman serving life for rape, sodomy of minor up for parole next week (with photos)

RAGLAND -- A former Ragland City Councilman serving a life sentence for rape and sodomy of a minor will have a parole hearing Sept. 1, according to a press release from the Alabama Department of Pardons and Paroles.
Myron Timothy “Tim” Yarbrough, 50, was convicted by a St. Clair County jury of one count of rape in the first degree and two counts of sodomy in the first degree in March 2006; Judge Charles Robinson sentenced him to concurrent life sentences on each count.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Yarbrough has served 15 years and 10 months of that sentence to date.
Yarbrough ran unopposed for the Ward 5 seat on the Ragland City Council in 2004. He took the oath of office in October of that year but served less than three weeks before he was arrested by St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies on the rape and sodomy charges.
The day he was arrested, Oct. 25, 2004, Yarbrough signed a written statement admitting the allegations made against him by the victim were true. He resigned his council seat shortly after being arrested. He was indicted by a grand jury in May 2005.
The victim was a 14-year-old girl by the time she testified against Yarbrough at his trial in 2006.
She said Yarbrough had sexually abused her on about a dozen different occasions, starting when she was 5 or 6 years old and continuing until she was about 12.
Yarbrough took the stand in his own defense and disavowed the statement he gave to investigators following his arrest, but the jury was apparently not convinced.
Yarbrough is incarcerated at Elmore Correctional Facility, a medium security prison.
Carlos Van Dyke Fuller
Also next week, the board will consider the case of Carlos Van Dyke Fuller, who is serving a life sentence on a 2002 first-degree robbery conviction in Talladega County.
“He was previously paroled from that life sentence but was charged with new crimes and was sent back to prison,” according to the release. “He also was convicted in 1991 of possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to five years but was released after serving less than two years” on that charge.