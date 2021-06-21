Former Pitcher of the Year returns home to Ragland as assistant softball coach

RAGLAND – Sommar Wright Daniels will be the first to tell you that softball saved her life.
Not only did she get the chance to play the sport she loves so much, but now she gets to coach it as she helps young athletes fulfill dreams she had when she was their age.
“I love the game so much that I want to coach for as long as God allows me to,” said the 27-year-old. “Softball, especially pitching, was something in my life growing up that I could focus on and give everything I had to it. I pitched every single day, seven days a week. I threw between 300-to-400 pitches per day.”
Daniels’ first year to coach softball at the high school level was last year as an assistant at Pinson Valley. Now, Daniels is coming home to Ragland to be an assistant coach under Coach Rodney Lipscomb.
Daniels graduated from Ragland High School in 2012 and was a member of the Purple Devils’ softball team that won three consecutive Class 1A state championships. During that span, Daniels missed only five games pitching.
Daniels transferred to Etowah Schools in her seventh-grade year and played softball for the varsity Blue Devils her seventh and eighth-grade years.
She transferred back to Ragland her freshman year but had to sit out a year.
She definitely made the most of her final three years. Daniels said winning state titles her sophomore and junior years was so much easier than winning that third title.
“In my senior year, we had so many injuries,” she said. “Catcher Emily Church and shortstop Madison Oliver were both injured during the course of the year. It was definitely a test, but the team we fielded really rallied behind me. We were able to win a third consecutive state title.”
Coaching the Purple Devils to those three championships was coach Jonathan Nix. Daniels said Nix was an amazing coach.
“All of us girls really put our faith into coach Nix and coach Rutledge,” she said. “They put us in a position to where we could compete with anybody. We just didn’t play 1A teams. We played larger schools just to prepare us for state. Our goal was not to just blow teams away. We just wanted to win each inning we played. If you win every inning, you’ll win every ball game. That’s the mentality coach Nix instilled in us.”
Daniels was named MVP of the state tournament all three years and was named Class 1A Pitcher of the Year as a senior.
Daniels signed a softball scholarship along with Church to Darton State Community College in Albany, Georgia.
“I knew from the moment I got there, this is what I wanted to do,” Daniels said. “I was signed as a relief pitcher, but I knew I wanted to be the ace pitcher and worked very hard to accomplish that goal.”
It was at nationals in St. George, Utah, where Daniels blew her shoulder out and never played again.
Daniels maintained her involvement with the sport but offering pitching lessons.
She and her husband have been married three years and they have one daughter, Mila.
“Being able to come back home to Ragland to where it all started and be a coach here means the world to me,” she said. “I just want to pour love back into a program that gave so much love to me. It’s great seeing younger girls in Ragland wanting to play softball. There is a lot of interest in it right now. I look forward to working with coach Lipscomb.”