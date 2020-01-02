Former Pine Harbor Golf course has new owner

PELL CITY -- The land making up the former Pine Harbor Golf Course has changed hands, according to court documents filed in St. Clair County on Monday.
As of Tuesday, Dec. 31, the deed transferred from The Pine Harbor Golf Association, a limited liability corporation of The Lemak Group, to CWI Land LLC of Jefferson County.
The deed transfer, which listed the property as valued at more than $5 million, is marked as a charitable donation in county court records.
CWI formed Dec. 23 and was organized by Chris B. Stewart, according to records from the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office. Stewart also serves as president and CEO of The Arc of Central Alabama, according to the organization’s website.
CWI and The Arc also share the same listed address, according to state records and The Arc’s website, respectively. State documents also show The Arc’s Vice President and CFO, N. Brooks Greene, is listed as CWI’s registered agent.
Attempts to reach Stewart and Greene were not immediately successful Thursday, and a representative of the Lemak Group declined to comment.
It is unclear what is planned for the former golf course.
When asked if the city had been made aware of the donation, City Manager Brian Muenger said he had not.
“The city doesn’t have direct knowledge on a private transaction like this unless we are petitioned for rezoning,” he said, adding, “at this time, we have not received any applications.”
The Pine Harbor Golf Course shut down in 2014 after talks for the city to acquire it broke down. The City Council engaged in several months of negotiations with The Lemak Group but was unable to find a deal that satisfied both parties.
This was caused by a stipulation that would have immediately put the city into default in the event of a missed payment.
The former golf course made headlines again in October 2018 when the The Lemark Group announced plans to develop the property for residential use. The clubhouse for the former golf course was torn down at that time.
Later that month, the City Council unanimously voted to declare the property a public nuisance due to lack of proper maintenance.
The city took no action, however, as The Lemak Group brought the property into proper compliance with municipal ordinances. Since that time, the company has been using the property to produce hay, according to Muenger.