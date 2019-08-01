PELL CITY – A former teacher who pleaded guilty to the 2012 second-degree rape of a juvenile boy is again back in jail, charged with arson.
According to court records, Heather Rich Whitten, 45, of Riverside, was indicted by a St. Clair County grand jury on charges of second-degree arson and criminal conspiracy to commit arson of a building at 11012 U.S. 78, Riverside.
She is being held in the St. Clair County Jail in Pell City on a $15,000 bond. She was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.
Whitten was sentenced to serve one year and one day in prison and the remainder of her sentence on supervised probation after pleading guilty to rape seven years ago.
Whitten was initially charged with second-degree rape, sodomy and enticing a child for immoral purposes, but under a plea agreement with the state, two of the charges were dropped, and she pleaded guilty in open court to the second-degree rape.
At the time of her arrest, Whitten was a fifth-grade reading and language arts teacher at Williams Intermediate School in the Pell City school system. Prior to teaching at Williams, Whitten taught fourth grade at Eden Elementary for three years.
Her defense attorney in the rape case said the charges against Whitten in 2012 had nothing to do with the Pell City school system or with the school she was employed with at the time of her arrest.