Former Mayor Mack Abercrombie remembered for love of Pell City

PELL CITY -- Pell City officials past and present are remembering the impact of former Mayor Mack Abercrombie.
Abercrombie, 78, passed away Tuesday and is being remembered for his deep love of Pell City.
Abercrombie served as a city councilman and later as mayor during the 1990s. Guin Robinson, who served on the City Council while Abercrombie was mayor and later succeeded him in that office, said Abercrombie’s love of his city was always at the forefront of what he did.
“Mack loved the city very much,” Robinson said.
During his time in public service, Abercrombie dedicated himself to building up Pell City, focusing on City Hall improvements, expansion of park and recreation facilities and economic development, Robinson said.
“He was progressive and had an eye to the future of Pell City,” Robinson said
City Council President James McGowan, who served with Abercrombie and still sits on the council, described Abercrombie as a go-getter in both his capacity as a council member and mayor.
“I enjoyed working with Mr. Abercrombie,” McGowan said Friday.
McGowan said he will be keeping Abercrombie’s family in his prayers.
Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt said while he did not get to know Abercrombie, he respected the years of service he gave the municipality.
“He played an important role in the development of our community,” Pruitt said.
Robinson said that role is one of the important things to understand about Abercrombie, as he was a mayor who did what every elected official strives to do.
“He left the city in a better place than he found it,” Robinson said.
Robinson also said Abercrombie was a friend he will dearly miss. He said he is sending his dearest sympathies to Abercrombie’s family.
Abercrombie is survived by his wife of 51 years and nine months, Linda Gravette Abercrombie; daughter, Lisa Leigh (Doug) Williamson; son, Bryan Christopher Abercrombie; four grandchildren, Joshua (Jaclyn) Decker, Jordan Decker, Lindy (Mitch) Cleveland and Christopher Jackson Abercrombie; two great-grandchildren, Whitaker Decker and Grady Cleveland; brother, Raymond Pike; sister, Jean Mathis; and a host of nieces and nephews.
No arrangements have been announced at this time, but they will be handled by Kilgroe Funeral Home in Pell City.
Online condolences may be offered to the Abercrombie family at www.kilgroefh.com.