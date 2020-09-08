Former Margaret Mayor Pro Tem Charles Hicks Sr. passes away

MARGARET -- Former City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Charles Hicks Sr. died Sept. 1.
Hicks grew up in Margaret, where he and his late wife, Bettie Jo, were married for 59 years. Together, they had eight children, 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Hicks was in the Army reserves in Margaret and later worked at Lehigh Cement Plant, where he was the first Black foreman and supervisor.
Hicks served as the Place 2 councilman on Margaret’s City Council for 28 years and served as mayor pro tem for more than half that time. He also served as a deacon for Mt. Avery Baptist Church in Margaret and was instrumental in its growth.
Hicks retired from the City Council in 2017 to take care of his wife, who was sick at the time.
Margaret Mayor-elect Jeff Wilson said he is heartbroken over the passing of his friend. Wilson said council meetings won’t be the same without Hicks.
“Me and Charles, we had our little signals. When I got out of breath and needed to read up on something, I would bump his foot, and that meant for him to take over,” said Wilson.
Wilson also spoke fondly of his weekly car rides around Margaret with Hicks to keep up with what was happening around the city.
“We got really close and we had some really good times,” said Wilson. “He was there with me through it all.”
Hicks' nephew, Justice Carter, was recently elected to the same Place 2 position Hicks held for the 2020-24 term.
“Uncle Charles, a man of God, lived a long life. He had this city’s (best interests in mind). All he wanted to see was this city to prosper. He was a very honest, strong-will minded man. When he believed in something, he stood his ground,” Carter said via Facebook.
“I hope and pray I will be half of the man he was for this position to help lead this city.”
According to his family, Hicks left an impression on so many people throughout his life. Stacy Patton and Stanley Burrell, who are close friends of the Hicks family, were just a couple of those people.
“I will always remember [Mr. Hicks] looking out for me in high school with the summer job at Lehigh. He never let anyone bother us,” said Patton.
Said Burrell, “Words cannot express what [Mr. Hicks] was to me. All my life, he was one of the greatest men that I knew.”.
Charles Hicks' daughters, Sherrie Hicks, Rita Hanson and Penelope Butler, all shared what they remember most about their father.
“I remember him buying my first perfume, and that was a symbol of how a gentleman should treat a woman,” said Hanson
His daughters mostly emphasized that their father was a family man.
“He wouldn’t let us play with anybody else until we could get along with each other, and that is what has kept us together,” said Sherrie Hicks. “Which is why losing one of our siblings in 2003 was devastating because we had always done everything together.”
Butler said if they ever wanted anything, her dad would make sure it would happen. The same would also go for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“Anything that you planned to do or your dreams, he's going to make sure that you do it,” said Butler.
His daughters also witnessed first-hand how much their dad loved the city of Margaret.
“He loved Margaret,” said Sherrie Hicks. “I lived with him for years while he worked on the City Council. He was so passionate about it that he was always sitting and studying about what they could do to improve Margaret to get grants and funding.”
Hanson said her siblings are taking comfort in knowing their father is with their mother, who died 2½ years ago.
Hicks' other children include Pam White, Conrad Hicks, Marcus Hicks and his late sons, Charles Hicks Jr. and Dexter Hicks.