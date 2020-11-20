Former Lincoln cop facing meth charge; St. Clair sheriff says case related to arrest of 4 others

LINCOLN -- Former Lincoln police officer Amanda Crow has been charged with distribution of a controlled substance, the Calhoun County district attorney said Friday.
Calhoun County DA Brian McVeigh said Crow was arrested Nov. 17 after allegedly distributing methamphetamine to an undercover police officer in Ohatchee on Sept. 21.
Charging documents state Crow was arrested by the Oxford Police Department.
Documents further state Crow will appear in court in Calhoun County on Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m. Her bond was set at $15,000. McVeigh said she is represented by William Herman Broome, of Anniston.
The Lincoln Police Department announced Crow’s resignation Thursday, saying that it came after her arrest two days before.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said Crow’s arrest is related to the arrest of four men in St. Clair County on Nov. 17 on charges of drug trafficking.
“That is part of the ongoing investigation,” Murray said.
The arrests, which included a former St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputy, were part of an extensive undercover investigation.
The former deputy is Matthew Mullinax, 37, of Pell City, who Murray said had not worked with his office since 2016. Christopher Baird, 35, of Pell City; Sean Michael Brantley, 40, of Lincoln; and Nathan Parke Bateman, 37, of Odenville; were also arrested.
All four men are charged with methamphetamine trafficking and other drug-related offenses.
The agencies involved in the investigation included the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division, the St. Clair County District Attorney's Office, the FBI, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the Pell City Police Department, the Oxford Police Department, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Alabama Department of Corrections K9 Unit.
St. Clair Times Assistant Editor Josie Howell contributed to this story.