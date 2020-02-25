Former death row inmate from St. Clair among candidates for parole

A former death row inmate from St. Clair County is one of 75 people up for parole hearings this week, including one other from St. Clair County.
Fredrick D. Woods, 43, was convicted of capital murder committed during a robbery in 1996. According to court records, he was convicted by a jury that also recommended the death penalty over life in prison without the possibility of parole by a vote of 10-2. The judge accepted the jury’s recommendation.
According to evidence from the trial, Woods, Richard Forman, and a third person who testified as a witness but did not appear to participate in the crime, had driving around in the witness’s car smoking crack cocaine on Sept. 10, 1996. The witness said he always kept a loaded .38-caliber revolver under the driver’s seat of the car.
At some point, Woods and Forman borrowed the car and were gone for over an hour. In the meantime, police responded to the Mountain Top Beverage Store outside Ashville, where they found owner Rush “Doc” Smith dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Some $200 to $300 was missing from the register, along with several bottles of liquor.
Woods confessed to the witness that he had killed Smith, then gave investigators a written statement and took them to the place where he had disposed of the gloves he had been wearing at the time. Blood on his shirt matched Smith’s blood.
Forman was also convicted of capital murder, but was sentenced to life in prison.
For the next two decades Woods’ case worked its way through the appeals process.
Court documents show that in 2018 his defense attorneys found evidence that one woman juror had failed to disclose that she had been robbed and assaulted by a black male while working as a convenience store clerk. Another juror, a man, did not tell the attorneys trying the case that he had a positive relationship with Smith and that he had previously served on juries that returned guilty verdicts.
Both jurors were asked these questions before being selected.
The court records further indicate that the previous verdict and sentence were overruled and that Woods should be either retried or resentenced. The most recent documents were not available online Monday, but Department of Corrections records show that Woods is serving a sentence for murder (not capital murder) and is in the midst of serving a life sentence.
The other St. Clair County case is Jesse Caleb Lavender, who is serving 84 months on charges of distribution of a controlled substance for St. Clair County and possession of a controlled substance for Etowah County. Lavender has been in prison since 2018.