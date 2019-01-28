Weather forecasters say the duration of the anticipated snow storm will be short lived but extremely intense, dumping possibly up to 2 inches of snow per hour.
“It’s a complicated situation,” said Meteorologist Kevin Laws with the National Weather Service in Birmingham. “It’s an unusual set up for Alabama.”
Don’t let the warm, sunny weather today fool you, he said – snow is coming.
Rain should transition into snow between 9 p.m.- midnight in northwest Alabama, eventually reaching St. Clair County, Talladega and Calhoun counties early Tuesday morning.
Snow is expected 3-6 a.m. in St. Clair County, while Talladega and Calhoun counties are expected to see snow between the hours of 5-8 a.m. Tuesday. These areas are expected to get 1-2 inches of snow, possibly more.
St. Clair County EMA Director Patrice Kurzejeski said north St. Clair County, north of Interstate 59, could see 2-3 inches, while 1-2 inches of snow could fall south of I-59 in St. Clair County.
The snow storm, she said, could be out of St. Clair County by 9 a.m.
Laws said one blessing is the timing, since much of the system should occur before most people get on the road to go to work.
“It doesn’t look very wide, but it is going to be intense,” Laws said.
By 9 a.m. Tuesday, the snow should be finished around the Birmingham area.
“By 12, the thing is in Georgia, and we are done,” he said.
The amount of snow is just estimates, and the lines indicating which areas will get 1-2 inches vs. 2-3 inches could shift further south, Laws said.
“It’s very tough to get it within an inch,” he said, adding that Anniston was on that transition line. “It’s the best guess we have.”
Pell City and St. Clair County schools will close on Tuesday, and school officials will evaluate the situation on Tuesday to announce plans for Wednesday.
Pell City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Barber said parents should pay close attention to media reports, and the school system will send out tele-parent alerts with updates.
Presiding Circuit Judge Phillip Seay said circuit, district and probate courts in Pell City and Ashville are cancelled on Tuesday, but there was no word yet from the St. Clair County Commission as to whether the courthouse are closed for Tuesday.
Laws said temperatures could get slightly above freezing Tuesday afternoon, but temperatures are expected to drop below freezing shortly after 4 p.m., so what’s on the ground will remain on the ground and any precipitation will refreeze overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
With a mix of wintry precipitation forecasted, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is encouraging motorists who must drive to use extreme caution and to expect roadways to be icy.
ALEA offers the following traffic safety tips for those who must travel under potentially hazardous conditions:
∙ Monitor local news for information on weather conditions and travel advisories, and check road conditions (available at alea.gov under “News & Alerts.”)
∙ Remain alert for emergency vehicles, and remember to obey Alabama’s “move over” law, which includes emergency vehicles.
∙ Keep vehicles in good operating condition. Check antifreeze levels and use windshield washer solution suitable for freezing weather conditions. Keep gas tanks at least half full.
∙ Remember weather and roadway conditions may quickly change. Adapt speeds to existing roadway conditions, and be alert to changing weather and the possibility of icy, slippery roads.
∙ Turn on headlights and windshield wipers, and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and other vehicles during inclement weather.
∙ Pay particular attention to bridges and overpasses, which have a tendency to develop hazardous “black ice.”
∙ Keep blankets, first aid kit, charged cell phone and other emergency supplies in your vehicle.