Ford resigns from council

RAGLAND — The Council accepted Leann Ford’s resignation as the District 2 council representative Aug. 8.
“In January of 2022, I began a new job as an assistant principal,” Ford wrote in her July 27 resignation letter. "Due to the time involved in this position, I feel it is necessary to resign from my seat on the Ragland Town Council effective July 31, 2022.”
Ford was hired as the assistant principal for the Virtual Preparatory Academy with the St. Clair County School System at the first of the year.
Mayor Richard Bunt said Ford didn’t think she could do both jobs effectively.
“I think she did a lot of soul searching,” he said.
He said at least one person ran against her in the last election.
“We will appoint someone next month,” Bunt said.
He said the city will immediately begin accepting letters of interest from anyone who lives in District 2 and who wishes to serve on the council.
“She will be hard to replace,” District 3 Council member Pat Ford said.
Leann Ford had served on the council since 2016, and was a District 5 representative for two years before that. Ford defeated David Yance in the 2020 race for the District 2 council seat.
“I hope someone, who has the time to devote to this position, will be able to finish my term,” Ford said. “It has been a pleasure to serve the citizens of Ragland.”