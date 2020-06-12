For Teacher of Year finalist Dr. Andrew Jackson, job is about more than students’ academics

PELL CITY -- A teacher at Pell City’s Eden Elementary School has been named to a finalist for Alabama Teacher of the Year.
Fourth-grade teacher Dr. Andrew Jackson is one of the “Sweet 16” finalists for the award, sponsored by the Alabama Department of Education.
Jackson is a native of Fargo, North Dakota, and received his bachelor's degree at Samford University in Birmingham.
Jackson said that while he was at Samford, the school only had a general education degree that also included special education. Though special education has not been in his original plan, Jackson said he developed a passion for it that remains to this day.
Jackson said he started teaching as a special education teacher. His master’s degree is in special education as well, while his Doctor of Education is in organizational leadership, with an emphasis on emotional health.
Jackson said that while he now teaches a general education class, he tries to approach his students with a mindset that identifies individual strengths and weaknesses, and then helps those students make the best of what they are good at.
He points out that not every one one of his students has special needs. Some are rather typical for their stage in development, and others are gifted. He said his approach is to focus on each student where he/she is at as an individual.
“Everybody has their own unique personality and unique need,” Jackson said, and he feels it's his job to meet that need.
Jackson said another major part of his class is helping students grow as people. Jackson said in many cases, the academics that are taught in fourth grade, while important, are often not as life-changing as the life skills that can be taught at that age.
He said teaching a student how to deal with frustration and be personally responsible can often mean more to that student than something taught out of their textbooks.
“When you start with the individual, the academics come around,” he said.
Jackson said part of his commitment to focusing on children’s needs comes from his own life. Jackson and his wife are parents to eight children, some of whom he says are adopted or have special needs themselves. They are also foster parents.
Jackson said these experiences translate into the classroom because he is used to meeting children where they are and trying to help them meet their needs.
He also uses this myriad of experience to serve on the Pell City Schools Mental Health Advisory Council, which helps ensure all students get the proper care and a chance to succeed.
As for his status as a finalist for Teacher of the Year, Jackson said it's humbling.
He said that through his career, he has always seen himself as someone learning from others and taking what he learns and applying it.
“This was kinda a nice reminder that some giving back is happening,” Jackson said.
Jackson also praises his co-workers and mentors he has had along the way, saying it couldn't have happened without them.
“I would not be the teacher I am without the people I work with,” he said.
Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin said the system is excited about Jackson’s place as a finalist. Martin said this was the second year in a row Pell City had teachers present in the final 16.
“Really, he is a good example of what we want in a classroom teacher,” Martin said
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the process for Teacher of the Year has been delayed somewhat. Normally, finalists would be announced in April, but they were not released until June 4 this year.
The Alabama Department of Education said in a press release it will narrow the list of 16 down to four final candidates. The department plans to announce 2020’s Teacher of the Year in August.