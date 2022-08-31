Football is back: The All-August team, programs to watch in September and other takeaways from the first two weeks

The first two weeks of the season haven’t been kind to all of the teams inside the St. Clair Times coverage area, but the arrival of September brings a fresh wave of hope.
Some teams hope to continue surging up the polls, while others hope for their first win. No matter how the last two weeks went, the games that really matter lay ahead.
Playoff berths are earned in October, but few teams find their way to the postseason if they let September get away from them.
Here are my observations from the month of August.
1. Best of the best
Leeds and Moody are the only teams in our coverage area starting season 2-0. That success has earned them the No. 3 and No. 7 respective rankings in the latest 5A poll.
This is the third year in a row that the Greenwave has started the year off 2-0. Leeds also reached the second round of the playoffs during each of the last two seasons, so it’s not exactly unprecedented to see Leeds ranked, but No. 3 is still a huge accomplishment.
The Blue Devils won their first two games for the first time since 2015. Those Blue Devils fell short of the postseason with a 6-4 finish, but it seems crazy to think of the current group as anything but a playoff team after two weeks.
Moody’s first big test comes on Friday night when the Blue Devils kick off region play at home against No. 9 Alexandria (0-1). Alexandria has been one of the state’s better teams recently, and that proved true on the football field as the Valley Cubs outscored Moody 104-27 in games during the last two seasons.
2. Pell City’s growing pains
When Pell City was trading scores with Moody early on in the home opener, the Panther’s offense looked much better than it did last year.
Eventually, Moody’s talent proved too much for the Panthers, who lost that game 56-21, but Pell City’s first-year coach Steve Mask was right to be proud of the effort his kids showed after trailing 13-0 only six minutes into the season.
The Panthers demonstrated a similar effort in the second and third quarters against Leeds on Friday. After falling behind 21-0 seconds into the second quarter. Instead of folding, Pell City cut the deficit to 14 in the third quarter before losing 38-10.
Mask is a four-time championship-winning coach whose impact on the offense is already more than evident. The Panthers’ efforts will pay off in the win column sooner or later, especially considering the schedule can only get easier after Friday’s trip to 6A’s top-ranked team, Clay-Chalkville.
3. Remember the Name
Ashville kicker Greyson Simpson has been nothing short of remarkable through two weeks. The senior kicked a career-long 48-yard field goal to give his team a fourth-quarter lead in a 26-21 win over St. Clair County. He also drilled all three of his extra points.
Simpson converted another field goal, this time from 34 yards out, and an extra point in the 35-10 loss to Lincoln on Friday. He also recorded eight tackles.
4. The All-August team
I watched the following local schools last month: Ashville, St. Clair County and Moody (twice).
My other responsibilities make it tough to watch the offensive line, tight ends or defensive players enough to elevate one performance over another. So with that out of the way, I want to spotlight the best quarterback, running back and wide receiver I saw in August, in addition to three other deserving players.
Quarterback Cole McCarty (Moody)
Against Sylacauga:
Completed 11 of 18 passes for 248 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT
1-yard rushing TD
McCarty extended plays with his feet, he hit his top receiver 35 yards downfield for 70-yard touchdown in the final 10 seconds of the first half. Plus, he did his best work immediately after he threw the pick-six.
I’m not sure there’s anything the Moody quarterback can’t do at this point.
Running back Blaine Burke (Moody)
Against Sylacauga:
12 carries for 127 yards, 2 TDs and a pair of 2-point conversions
2 receptions for 29 yards
While most of Burke’s passing down work came from screen passes, the running back had a downfield, nine-yard reception called back due to penalties elsewhere on the field.
His teammates and coaches are insistent that Burke has yet to show his true potential as a pass-catcher. I expect that to change soon enough, but for now, his impressive ground game (over 10 yards per carry) was more than enough to make the list this month.
Wide receiver Davion Dozier (Moody)
Against Pell City:
7 receptions, 259 yards, 2 TDs
Dozier started the game with a 30-yard gain on what should have been a 50-50 ball had it been thrown to anyone else. He then followed that up with receptions of 20, 22, 29, 70, 81 and seven.
The Arkansas commitment said he spent most of the offseason working on improving his play before and after the catch. Those hours more than paid off as he weaved his way across the field from one sideline to the other during some of his longer plays.
Kicker Greyson Simpson (Ashville)
Against St. Clair County:
3-3 on extra points
48-yard field goal
3 solo tackles, 1 TFL
I wrote a lot about Simpson above. What I didn’t mention is his tackling on defense and special teams. It’s likely that Simpson got a lot more than the three tackles I observed, but he was especially dominant in the fourth quarter when the Bulldogs held a three-point lead.
First, he made what could have been a touchdown-saving tackle when he shoved a St. Clair County receiver out after a 21-yard gain. He definitely prevented a score on special teams, and in between those two plays, Simpson recorded his tackle for loss when the Saints attempted to run the ball at the Ashville 1-yard line.
Running back Ryan Parker (St. Clair County)
Against Ashville:
14 carries, 104 yards
Parker looked unstoppable before leaving the game after only four offensive snaps into the second half. He set the tone early when he carried the ball three consecutive plays during the first series for gains of eight, six and 14 yards.
Parker also finished the game with three runs of at least 15 yards.
Wide receiver Jeremiah Thomas St. Clair County)
Against Ashville:
4 receptions, 82 yards, 2 TDs
Thomas was always right where he needed to be to make a big play, even when St. Clair County got the ball back at their own 8-yard line with 1:40 left in the game.
On second-and-12 with 42 seconds left, Thomas managed to work his way open at midfield, where he hauled in a catch of at least 40 yards. At the very least, this would give the Fighting Saints a fighting chance of taking the lead with a walk-off touchdown.
Instead, the big play was called back after it was ruled an ineligible receiver was too far downfield.
5. Players and teams I’m excited to see in September
Leeds
The Greenwave are the highest-ranked team in the coverage area, and they have the highest-ranked 2024 prospect in defensive lineman Kavion Henderson. The junior ranks 81st overall, No. 1 in Alabama and ninth nationally at his position, according to Rivals.
Ragland
The Purple Devils don’t have the offensive firepower they had last year when they averaged 38.2 points per game. Through two games this year, Ragland scored 26 and 20 points, respectively.
But this was to be expected with two sophomores fighting for the open spot at quarterback. The game should continue to slow down with more experience making Ragland a prime candidate to bounce back in the second half of the season. Plus, receiver Jorder Turner is still around.
Victory Christian
The Lions started the season with a dominant 31-6 victory over Woodland before falling to Woodland 27-20 on the road Friday.
Friday’s opponent, Talladega County Central, has recently served as a get-right game for the Lions.
Not only has Victory Christian won the last two meetings by a combined score of 84-0, but the Lions followed each victory with a win in the next game.