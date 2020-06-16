Food, hygiene supplies will be given away at superspeedway Thursday

TALLADEGA -- The Joey Logano Foundation, the NASCAR Foundation and Elevation Outreach Ministries will bring the Convoy of Hope to Talladega Superspeedway on Thursday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to noon.
According to a press release from the speedway, those organizations will be bringing in a tractor-trailer load of emergency food, water and hygiene supplies “for our area, which has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The event follows the group’s joint relief effort at Darlington Raceway and Martinsville Speedway.”
Elevation Outreach, according to the release, is a ministry of the multi-site Elevation Church, based on Charlotte, North Carolina.
Logano, 29, is the driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series. He established his foundation in 2013.
The convoy will be carrying some 40,000 pounds of food and supplies to benefit “1,000 households/vehicles during its drive-thru distribution at the Talladega Superspeedway,” the release says. “The contactless point of distribution model will ensure the safety of staff and Convoy of Hope’s deserving guests.”
Volunteers are needed both Wednesday, June 17, to pack boxes from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m., and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to help with distribution.
To volunteer, or for more information, please call 877-515-GIVE or email foundation@nascarfoundation.org.