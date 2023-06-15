Foliage that fascinates: Caladiums and Coleus

Question: I love ornamental plants with really funky or unique foliage. Is there anything I can plant that will liven up areas around my trees, which I also can’t do without? Specifically, I have a patio that is shaded by a nice crabapple tree, and want to add some color that doesn’t need a lot of sunlight like many flowering plants do. Colorful foliage looks like it might be an answer, but I need a bit of guidance here.
Answer: You came to the right place, as many gardeners are looking for plants that bridge the gap between summer flowers and fall color. Two plants that are sometimes confused by many of us are Coleus (Solenostemon scutellarioides) and Caladium (Caladium), both partial to shady areas and both planted for the glorious foliage that lights up our landscapes.
Another aspect of these perennials (usually grown as annuals in this area) is their ability to fit in almost any garden design, or to work as container plants when limited in-ground space is an issue.
If you are a bit confused about which is which, just a bit about these tuberous or seed-grown exotics.
Many garden designers maintain that Caladiums, along with Impatiens, are among the most popular plants for brightening shady spots in our Southern landscapes. Caladiums, also called “Angel Wings,” “elephant ear” and “heart of Jesus,” are indigenous to Brazil, South and Central America where they grow wild in forests and along banks of rivers.
The species we most commonly purchase are “fancy-leaved,” generally long-stalked, arrow or heart-shaped leaves with color combinations including red, rose, pink, white, silver, bronze and of course basic green.
Some names are fairly descriptive of color combinations or patterns, such as a recent find in a local nursery called “Frog in a Blender.” Not that we recommend trying this with real frogs and blenders, but the description is accurate.
Coleus hybrids were popular when first introduced to Europe from tropical Asia, Africa, and Australia in the 1700s and have maintained their position as plants that offer “electrifying colors and foliage shapes.”
Like caladiums, coleus are used indoors or out, shady to partially shaded area, and can be grown from seed or cuttings. Selected for colors of green, pink, yellow, dark purple, maroon, red with wild combinations of several on the same leaf, there is even a selection named “Alabama Sunset.”
As impressive-looking as their names imply, “Aurora,” “Black Magic,” “Mardis Gras,” “Solar Sunrise,” “Inky Fingers,” and “Dark Heart,” all make a statement either on their own or combined with solid-colored hosta or ferns.
A new group called “sun coleus” thrives in sun or part shade and provides a range of colors and leaf shapes that offer those with sunnier spots the option of a foliage plant that practically outshines the sun!
Like caladium, coleus needs sufficient moisture to maintain its good looks – neither coleus nor caladium qualify as “drought tolerant.” However, mulching their roots whether in-ground or in containers helps conserve moisture and moderates soil temperature.
Happy Gardening!
