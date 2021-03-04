Florida man arrested in Steele after fleeing police from stolen vehicle

STEELE — Manuel Robles, 32, from Ocala, Fla. was arrested by the Steele Police Department on Wednesday.
Robles was said to be driving a stolen vehicle from Florida. When a Steele officer attempted to make a traffic stop, the suspect proceeded to flee on foot around the 20,000 block of Highway 11 in Steele.
According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, several patrol and K-9 units along with air supports assisted SPD in tracking down the suspect.
After a couple of hours, the law enforcement agencies found Robles in a wooded area outside of the Steele city limits. He is currently in custody and has been charged by the county with reckless endangerment and attempting to elude.
Robles will face separate charges in the state of Florida for the stolen vehicle.