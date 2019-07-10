First responders, family friend recognized by Pell City for saving life of teenager

PELL CITY – Mayor Bill Pruitt recognized first responders, along with Frank Yeager, for their actions in saving a 16-year-old boy.
“The city of Pell City, by and through the mayor, hereby acknowledges with gratitude, the efforts of the following Pell firemen and paramedics, Pell City police officers, St. Clair County dispatchers, RPS Ambulance crew and family friend Frank Yeager,” Pruitt read from the proclamation recognizing their lifesaving actions.
Those named included Yeager; firefighters Jerry Dailey, Eric Littleton, Tabitha Langner, Josh Blackwell, Tyler Wright and Jonathan DeGeorge; police officers Barry Wathen, Billy Beavers, Maggie Milazzo, Eddie Branham and Jessie Burgos; St. Clair County dispatchers Robbie Young, Anna Melton, Audrey Owen and Brooke Perez; and Regional Paramedic Services employees Hillary Davis, Tyler Green and Norwood VanDyke.
“The city of Pell City thanks you for your diligent effort, actions and ability to work well with multiple agencies to save a life,” Pruitt said.
According to the proclamation, the family friend and emergency personnel listed in the proclamation responded to a medical emergency at Victory Christian School, Tuesday, May 30.
“Upon arriving on scene, they found family friend Frank Yeager performing CPR on an unresponsive 16-year-old male,” Pruitt said. “The emergency personnel from each agency and family friend, through their training and teamwork, worked together to perform life-saving measures and successfully revived the 16-year-old patient.”
Pruitt presented the proclamation at Monday night’s council meeting.
In other matters Monday, the council:
Held a public hearing to discuss the submission of a Community Development Block Grant application in the amount of $450,000, with the city’s match of $120,000, to improve the influent process at the municipality’s wastewater treatment facility;
Approved rezoning the Pell City Social Services building at 205 Edwin Holladay Place from R-3, medium density residential district, to B-2, general business district;
Declared property at 103 Holiday Estates Drive as an emergency condemnation;
Denied the condemnation of property at 3110 7th Ave. N;
Approved a revised job description for the civic center administrative clerk;
Approved the purchase of self-contained breathing apparatus equipment, not to exceed the cost of $152,000;
Approved an agreement with Cintas for rental uniforms for the Utility and Street departments;
Approved a lease agreement with Kyocera Document Solutions for copiers and printers for various departments at a cost of about $1,773 per month;
Set a public hearing for 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12, for new overgrown grass/weed nuisance cases;
Approved animal control fees for area municipalities and the County Commission; and
Approved allowing the 2019 Bulls on the Lake Rodeo to take place at the Pell City Sports Complex on July 20, at a cost of $750.