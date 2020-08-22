First-half deficit proves too much for Ragland in 27-14 loss to Valley Head

RAGLAND – The first high school football game of the COVID 19 era at Joan Ford Stadium saw a lightning delay that lasted 52 minutes with 4:15 remaining before halftime and the Valley Head Tigers on top of the Ragland Purple Devils 27-14.
Once the weather delay was over, the offenses must have packed it in and called it a night, as 27-14 turned out to be the final score.
The Tigers opened the scoring on a 16-yard run in the first quarter to make it 6-0.
Ragland gained a 7-6 lead late in the first quarter as Josh Phillips scored on a 3-yard run.
Valley Head then scored three consecutive touchdowns – a 66-yard pass, a 35-yard pass and a 71 yard run – to make it 27-7.
Ragland closed the gap as quarterback Owen Schall threw a touchdown pass to Kentrell Turner for 28 yards to make it 27-14 before the weather delay.
Once the game resumed, it was a defensive battle as the Tigers handed Ragland its first loss of the season.
The Purple Devils will be on the road against Gaylesville next Friday night.