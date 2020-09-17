Fire Department’s request for new ladder truck part of Pell City budget discussion

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Council began the process of looking at its budget for the next fiscal year during its regular meeting Monday.
During the council’s work session, it began looking at budget requests from the library, Water Department, Fire Department and animal control unit.
Of specific note was the Fire Department and Water Department budgets.
Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski told the council his budget request for salaries was decreasing by $80,000 due to the consolidation of several part-time positions into full-time positions earlier this year. There is also a $15,000 increase in building maintenance so that some upgrades to firehouse kitchens and bathrooms can be made.
One large increase in the budget was for equipment, from $25,000 in 2020 to $85,000 in 2021.
Kurzejeski said this was to get Lucas automatic chest compression devices at each fire station. He said these devices deliver adequate chest compressions from the time they are placed on a patient until they are transported to the hospital.
“To be honest with you, humans giving chest compression, we are effective, but not as effective as this machine is,” Kurzejeski said. “It is $15,000 a year, but I can promise you it is well worth that and each station having one.”
He said there is a possibility for 75% of the cost of the devices being refunded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency through a grant.
Kurzejeski also addressed the council about the purchase of a new ladder truck. He said Fire Station No. 2 at the civic center originally operated with a ladder truck and rescue truck, but currently uses a reserve engine originally put into service in 1995.
Recently, that vehicle has been having engine issues that have made it sometimes difficult to crank when leaving for a call.
Kurzejeski said to help this problem, he is suggesting buying a new truck that has the capabilities of an engine, ladder and rescue truck. This truck, which the chief called a “quint,” would functionally be a full fire engine with a 75-foot ladder on top.
He said the best option would be for the city to buy a demonstration truck of this kind from a distributor. These demo trucks come mostly equipped and with full warranties. They also don’t have the long lead time that ordering a truck would have.
The chief said this could cost the city from $780,000 to $800,000, but will come fully equipped, opposed to $900,000 to order a truck.
One question council members had was over the chief’s proposal to get this ladder truck and keep the older, larger one.
While the quint ladder truck would be replacing a fire engine, the city does have one 150-foot ladder truck. Kurzejeski said this truck is not staffed at all times due to its inconvenient size, but he wants to keep it for industrial and other larger fire incidents. This ladder truck is also almost paid off.
Council member Jud Alverson said he wanted some more solid numbers before making any decision on the truck, saying he wanted to be sure just how the city would go about paying for it. Council member Blaine Henderson said he would also like to see if any discounts could be given for paying for the truck in full.
Other departments reported decreases in their yearly budget requisitions.
Utility Director James Hadaway said his department is “trending in the right direction.” Overall, the 2021 utility budget request is around $400,000 less than its projected end-of-year amount for 2020.
The council took no action on the budget.
In other matters, the council:
Approved a budget amendment to move funds not exceed $1.4 million from the General Fund to the Capital Improvement fund;
Approved a resolution declaring properties on 1st Avenue South and Holiday Estates Drive nuisances in need of abatement after no comment was heard during a public hearing;
Denied a resolution declaring property on Hickory Lance a nuisance due to the property having been abated before the meeting;
Approved a resolution extending the special use permit for T-Mobile’s modification of its equipment on the existing tower at 474 Walkers Crossing Road;
Tabled a request from Darrell Walker to de-annex property on Lakeshore Drive;
Approved a user agreement with the DEA-Birmingham Task Force for the use of one police officer from the Pell City Police Department;
Approved the acceptance of a $15,000 Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham Grant on behalf of the St. Clair County Community Health Clinic; and
Approved a $2,000 grant from Alabama Power for restoration and placement of the city’s old entry sign at Highway 231 South.