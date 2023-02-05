Fine selected to fill vacant board seat

Alabama State Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey has selected Cathy Fine to fill the vacant St. Clair County Board of Education seat for the Springville School District.
Mackey informed St. Clair County Superintendent Justin Burns of his decision Thursday.
Fine, a Springville resident, is a lifelong educator and a product of St. Clair County Schools.
The position she now fills has been vacant since November after Dr. Mike Hobbs resigned from the board, taking a job in Georgia.
“I have a great desire to serve alongside each of you and Superintendent Burns as we work collaboratively to move St. Clair County Schools forward,” Fine stated in her letter of interest. “Further, I am very passionate about education and working to ensure that each child is provided the opportunity to reach his/her full potential.”
Fine served as an elementary school teacher for 16 years before taking a job with the Alabama Education Association (AEA), which among other things, lobbied legislators on behalf of educators.
Fine graduated from Ashville High School. She has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Jacksonville State University and completed a master’s degree program at the University of Alabama in school leadership/school administration.
Since 2017, Fine has served as a representative for the Alabama Conference of Educators.
Fine and Larry Adams were the two finalists remaining after 12 candidates initially applied for the vacant spot on the board.
The board interviewed seven candidates before asking two candidates, Adams and Fine, back as finalists for the board position.
After allowing the two candidates to speak at their December board meeting, board members were deadlock in their selection between the two candidates, and Mackey was required by law to step in and make the final decision, which he did.
“…I hereby appoint Ms. Cathy Fine, effective immediately, to serve in the position vacated by Dr. Mike Hobbs with all the authority, rights, and responsibilities of said office as provided by law,” Mackey wrote in his Feb. 2 letter to Burns. “Ms. Fine shall serve in said capacity for the remainder of Dr. Hobb’s term.
“I look forward to the continued success of St. Clair County Schools and ask that you assist Ms. Fine in any transition necessary to facilitate the appointment," Mackey wrote.
Fine is expected to be sworn into office at the board meeting slated for Tuesday, Feb. 28.
“I’m so excited,” Fine said Saturday. “I am very thrilled and very humbled to be appointed to serve on the board.”
Fine said she was notified Thursday of Mackey’s decision.
“It’s an honor to be appointed by the state superintendent, Dr. Mackey. It’s such an honor,” she said.
Fine and her husband Kennith have four sons, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
“I am looking forward to serving the citizens of Springville,” Fine said. “I want to be very accessible to them.”