Final day to register to vote in November election is Monday

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- First-time voters and people who have moved recently will have to register no later than Monday to participate in the November election.
According to the Alabama Secretary of State’s website, online voter registration can be filed by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 19, while mail-in registration must be postmarked that day as well.
If you register in person, you must visit your local board of registrars by close of business Monday. Talladega County residents can register at the courthouse in Talladega or the annex in Sylacauga. St. Clair County residents can register either at the courthouse in Pell City or the courthouse in Ashville in the Board of Registrars office or the Revenue Commissioner’s office.
To register, you must be at least 18 years old on Election Day, have a valid photo identification and be a citizen of the United States. You also must live in the state of Alabama, not be a convicted felon (unless you have had your civil rights restored) and not be deemed incompetant by a court.
For more information, please visit the Alabama Secretary of State’s website.