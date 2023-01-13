Film Fanatic: How commitment to film study helped Ragland junior earn county MVP honors

There was no way Ragland coach Wes Tidwell could wait weeks until the 2022 All-County football teams became public. He had to tell junior linebacker Ethan Courtney that he was named the 2022 St. Clair County Co-Defensive MVP.
He just asked Courtney to keep the news to himself until the full roster was made public. As it turns out, even Tidwell didn’t imagine how seriously Courtney would take that request.
“I seen his parents a couple days later at a meeting,” Tidwell said. “And I was like, ‘you guys are pretty excited that Ethan got it?’ And they were like, what are you talking about? ‘He got the player of the year, he hasn’t told you?’ They were like he hasn’t told us crap. They called Ethan right there, and he was like, ‘coach told me he wasn’t telling anybody.’”
Both Tidwell and Courtney laughed at that memory this week. As silly it sounds now, it speaks to the commitment the junior demonstrated throughout the season as he recorded a team-high 136 tackles for the Purple Devils.
Other Ragland players on the 2022 All-County Team:
— S Jagger Cox, Ragland
— WR/C Ezra Hill, Ragland
— LB Cade Mickler, Ragland
— OLB/RB Davian Turner, Ragland
— WR/S Jordan Turner, Ragland
Honorable Mentions
— DL/OL Will Clark, Ragland
— QB/S Drake Kay, Ragland
“He’s one of those kids that doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, and because of that, he’s in the right place at the right times,” Tidwell said.
Courtney isn’t in that spot by accident. Tidwell said the junior watched an average of five or six hours of film per week this season while the average Purple Devil broke down two hours or less.
The Ragland junior said he watches so much film largely because he looks up to former Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly.
“He could just call out the plays,” Courtney said. “And I feel like I could do that. When we played Spring Garden, even though we lost, I knew where every single play was going, and I think that just helps your game so much.”
After his success this season, the linebacker said he hopes to earn all-state honors next year, and there’s reason to think he will get that opportunity. Tidwell expects Courtney to see a larger role on offense when it comes to carrying the ball while also taking on even more responsibility on defense.
“I think we are going to be at the point next year where we can give our kids some checks and some things that they can do themselves based on what we get on the field,” Tidwell said. “And Ethan would be the guy to line our front end up for sure.
“So he will have a role there to get us in the right set and get us where we want to be. … He will take more of an ownership in that stuff where we trust him to make those calls and make those adjustments.”
The rest of the 2022 All-County Football Team
Offensive MVP— RB Blaine Burke, Moody
Defensive Co-MVP— Zane Smith, Moody
Coach of the Year— Jake Ganus, Moody
— DL Kain Head, Ashville
— DL Trevor Horsley, Ashville
— DL Ashton Mostella, Ashville
— OL Layden Olson, Ashville
— K Greyson Simpson, Ashville
— DL Carson Dillashaw, Moody
— WR Davion Dozier, Moody
— QB Cole McCarty, Moody
— OL Mason Myers, Moody
— WR Kolby Seymour, Moody
— RB Mahlon Alverson, Springville
— DB Jake Conner, Springville
— WR Noel Cox, Springville
— OL Brody Ginn, Springville
— LB Parker McAdams, Springville
— DL Dezmond Allen, St. Clair
— C Nigel Dowdell, St. Clair
— OL Lucas Mrachkovskiy, St. Clair
— WR Jeremiah Thomas, St. Clair
— OLB Devin Tilley, St. Clair
Honorable Mentions:
— CB Hunter Pyle, Ashville
— RB Travis Smith, Ashville
— DL Caleb Griffin, Moody
— LB Dewayne Logan, Moody
— WR Collin Lockhart, Springville
— LB Cole Tittle, Springville
— DE Will Keenum, St. Clair
— RB Ryan Parker, St. Clair