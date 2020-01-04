13 fell victim to homicides in Daily Home's coverage area in 2019; 8 arrested in those cases (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- Thirteen people lost their lives to violent crimes in Talladega County and Pell City/Riverside during 2019.
Four of those cases remain open, one was no billed by a Talladega County grand jury and another will likely follow. Arrests have been made in connection with the other six incidents.
The first homicide of 2019 was reported in February, when the body of John W. Patterson, 76, was found in a hunting club in Riverside, dead from apparent multiple gunshot wounds and wrapped in a tarp. The victim’s son, John Shane Patterson, 47, was arrested after leading authorities to the body and has since been indicted by a grand jury. He is awaiting trial.
On the Talladega side of the lake, the year’s first victim was Tourious Samuel Morris, 38, who was shot to death at or near his home on Savory Street in March. Roderick Leonard Burns, also 38, was arrested by Talladega police almost immediately after Morris’s death. The case was bound over to a grand jury in September.
As of Friday evening, Burns was still in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $500,000 bond.
In April, Terry Neal Caldwell, 28, of Pell City, was arrested for allegedly stabbing Damarion Jovohyn Sanders, 23, at the Shady Dale Mobile Home Park in Pell City following an argument.
Sanders was taken to St. Vincent’s St. Clair and then transferred to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, where he died. Caldwell was arrested at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega, where he had gone for treatment of minor injuries presumably sustained during the fight; according to Pell City police, he was never admitted to the hospital.
Caldwell was indicted on a charge of murder by a St. Clair County grand jury and is awaiting trial. At the time of his arrest, he was out on probation for robbing and assaulting a pizza delivery driver with a hammer. His probation was revoked after his arrest on the murder charge, and he is apparently back in prison.
In May, back in Talladega, Dequarius Dante Brown, 27, died from multiple gunshots wounds outside City Court II. At the time, witnesses described an altercation involving 20 to 30 people in the parking lot before the shots were fired. Two occupied apartments were also hit, but no one inside either apartment was injured.
Several hours later, two apartments in the Knoxville Homes community were fired into, but again, no one inside was hurt, and it was not immediately clear if the two incidents were related.
According to Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the investigation into Brown’s death remains ongoing, with no arrests made as of Friday.
About a week later, Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a dead body call in the Mill Village just outside of Sylacauga. Nicholas Evan Mrazek, 32, had been discovered by his boss when he didn’t show up for work that morning. He appeared to have been stabbed to death.
Steven Ryan Dawsey, 36, was arrested in connection with Mrazek’s death the same day the body was discovered. According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, the charges against Dawsey are also pending a grand jury. He remains in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $75,000 bond.
Also in May, Talladega police responded to a shooting at Talladega Downs that resulted in the death of Damonte Battle, 18, who had graduated from Talladega High School less than a week earlier.
The investigation lasted two months before Cecil Paul Adair II, 20, was arrested in Oxford (where he lives) and charged with manslaughter in connection with Battle’s death. Police Capt. John McCoy said at the time evidence tended to show Adair acting recklessly rather than intentionally.
Giddens said Adair had been indicted on a charge of manslaughter and was awaiting trial. As of Friday, he was still in jail on a $50,000 bond.
Gary L. Tuck, 22, of Talladega, was shot to death in Sylacauga in July. He was shot at the corner of Fort Williams and Broadway avenues, and died at Coosa Valley Medical Center the same day. According to Sylacauga police Chief Kelley Johnson, the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made in the case.
Sheree Annette Robinson, 33, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies in October and is the only person in The Daily Home’s coverage area to be charged with capital murder in 2019.
Robinson allegedly shot her boyfriend, Jonathan Lee “Ja Moon” Moon, 32, of Sylacauga, while he was inside his car alongside Alabama 21.
A Sylacauga police officer, who was transporting a prisoner to the metro jail, saw the vehicle on the side of the road and stopped to help. Witnesses had heard a gunshot and saw Robinson walking up the road with a gun. After attempting to flee from police, she was captured, still carrying the gun.
The case against Robinson was bound over to a grand jury in November, Giddens said.
Courtney Jamar Brown, 30, was shot on Washington Avenue in Talladega in November; he was taken to Citizens Baptist Medical Center and then to UAB, where he succumbed to his wounds, according to Talladega police.
Christopher Lashawn Twyman, 42, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Gadsden just over two weeks later. According to Giddens, he has not had a preliminary hearing as of Friday afternoon.
Although few details were readily available Friday, Alabama State Troopers had arrested Jon Patrick Duke Jr. on a charge of manslaughter Thursday.
Giddens said Duke had been driving a car on Alabama 77 near the Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative when he crossed the center and collided with another car going in the opposite direction. A woman in the second vehicle was killed, Giddens said.
Duke allegedly had various controlled substances in his system at the time of the accident, Giddens said.
Efforts to reach a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to provide a date or the name of the victim were unsuccessful Friday.
In Talladega, Javon Ousley was shot and killed near the East Side Head Start Center in August by an off-duty Lincoln police officer, who sustained a gunshot wound to his arm. Evidence at the time indicated a female relative of the officer had agreed to meet Ousley to arrange the purchase of a video game system, but that a robbery ensued instead.
Giddens said this case was presented to a grand jury and witness testimony was heard. The grand jury determined that the shooting was justified and issued a no bill.
Although it had not been presented to a grand jury yet, it also seemed likely that the homeowner in Lincoln who shot and killed Darius Whitson during the course of a burglary last weekend will also be cleared by a grand jury, Giddens said.
The investigation into the burglary remains ongoing, with Lincoln police still searching for another suspect.
Earlier in December, Lincoln police also responded to an incident at the Sandbar and Grille, when Kennon Curry, 31, of Northport was fatally shot.
The shooting was captured on video, but the investigation remained open Friday afternoon.
A conviction for murder in Alabama carries a minimal penalty of 10 years in prison and up to life in prison. A conviction for manslaughter is punishable by two to 20 years incarceration.
A conviction for capital murder is punishable by life in prison without the possibility of parole or death by lethal injection.