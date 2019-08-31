EDEN – For the first time since 2015, the Fayetteville Wolves have started the season 2-0.
The Wolves defeated the host Victory Christian Lions 20-6 Friday.
In 2015, the Wolves won their first five games on their way to a 9-3 season, best in school history, and earning the program’s first playoff victory.
Fayetteville quarterback Blake Machen led the way Friday, running for two touchdowns and throwing for another. For the game, Machen carried 14 times for 75 yards and was 6-for-17 passing for 132.
Fayetteville took the opening kickoff and marched from its own 32-yard line to the Victory Christian 3 in 10 plays. But on the next play, Casen Bryant fumbled into the end zone, and the Lions recovered.
Victory Christian was unable to move the ball, and on fourth down from punt formation, a bad snap from center gave the Wolves the football at the Lion 9. Three plays later, Machen scored on a 1-yard keeper with 3:29 remaining in the first quarter. Levi Phillips added the PAT to make it 7-0.
The teams traded punts, but that proved to be a bad deal for Fayetteville as Victory Christian’s Justice Hurley blocked the Wolves’ kick, and the Lions took over at the Fayetteville 3.
Two plays later, Lee Yeager scored from 2 yards out. The PAT was no good.
Midway through the second quarter, Fayetteville started a drive at its own 36. Eight plays later, Machen scored on a 4-yard run with 4:42 remaining before halftime.
Machen had a run of 31 yards and a pass to Tyler Hill that covered 20 yards during the march. Phillips added the PAT to make it 14-6.
The Lions fumbled the ball away two plays later, and the Wolves drove from Victory Christian’s 42 to the 9 before time ran out in the half.
After a scoreless third quarter, Fayetteville scored on its second play from scrimmage in the fourth – an 87-yard touchdown pass from Machen to Pacey Deloach. The PAT was blocked, but the Wolves enjoyed a 20-6 advantage with 10:55 remaining.
Fayetteville will look to make it three straight wins next week when the Wolves travel to Reeltown for their first region game of the season.
Victory Christian (0-1), meanwhile, will try to rebound on the road against Gaylesville in a non-region game.
