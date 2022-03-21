Faye Pino of Margaret Lions Club named Melvin Jones Fellow

MARGARET — Faye Pino of Margaret has been named a Melvin Jones Fellow by Lions Clubs International Foundation in recognition of her commitment to serving the world community.
Named for the founder of Lions Clubs International, Melvin Jones, the fellowship is one of the foundation’s highest recognitions, honoring the commitment to humanitarian service.
Pino is an active member of the Margaret Lions Club. She recently received a commemorative plaque and lapel pin acknowledging her dedication to the foundation’s humanitarian goals. As a Melvin Jones Fellow, Lion Faye Pino becomes a part of the growing network of individuals who are committed to improving the quality of life for people locally and in communities around the world.
Pino enlisted in the United States Air Force after she graduated from St. Clair County High School. She excelled in the medical field and was deployed overseas to several countries including Vietnam, where she was part of an air medical evacuation unit that picked up wounded soldiers and transported them to medical facilities out of harm's way.
Pino retired while stationed at McDill AFB in Tampa, Fla., after serving more than 24 years in the USAF, where she rose to the rank of master sergeant. After her retirement, Pino continued to serve her country by volunteering with Lions Clubs International for over 20 years.Lions Clubs International Foundation is the charitable arm of Lions Clubs International. Established in 1968, LCIF is committed to providing humanitarian services to those in need, including providing disaster relief, saving sight, supporting youth and combating disability. There are more than 331,000 Melvin Jones Fellows worldwide who provide more than 75 percent of the Foundation’s revenue.