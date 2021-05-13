Fast start propels Ragland past Jacksonville Christian

MONTGOMERY — Ragland got things going early with five consecutive hits scoring four runs in the 16-5, five-inning run-rule victory over Jacksonville Christian Academy.
Sophomore Campbell Adams first hit was a triple that drove in leadoff hitters Samantha Day-Jones and Addison Campbell.
“Been my 1-2-3 all year, and I always count on them to do the right thing,” Ragland coach Rodney Lipscomb said, referring to that trio when asked to name a player that has stood out through the Purple Devils’ first three games in Montgomery. “They’ve been here before, they’ve played the big time travel ball, so this moment don’t get too big for them right here.”
The Purple Devils gave up three runs in the bottom of the inning, which caused Lipscomb to send Christen Ford into the circle. She struck out two of 14 batters in the next three innings.
“She’s pitched great for us all year,” Lipscomb said. “She’s got a little leg injury that keeps her from being the best she can be. She’s had a motorcycle accident two weeks ago, and she got nine stitches in her knee, and she has to hobble around to give it all she’s got.”
The Purple Devils are currently 2-1 in regional play, and must win two more games to advance to the state bracket next week.
Ragland will return to action at 3:15 p.m. to face Woodland in an elimination game. The Bobcats won the previous matchup 5-1 on April 3.