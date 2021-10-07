Farm & Sea Cajun Grill to open in Leeds

LEEDS — The Outlet Shops of Grand River has announced that Farm & Sea Cajun Grill will join them as the newest addition to their dining selections. Farm & Sea Cajun Grill is a unique concept developed by partners, Pia Yuensuk and Josh Wang. Together they bring over 40 years of experience in serving food to the public.
Farm & Sea offers cooked-to-order Cajun seafood as well as a homestyle prepared menu of American favorites. Some Cajun entrées they offer include calamari, shrimp, fish, fried oysters, half-shell mussels, and seafood platters.
The restaurant’s homestyle favorites include items such as meatloaf, roast beef, roast or baked chicken, Salisbury steak and the po boy sandwich. Vegetables and sides include Cajun potato salad, an open-faced blackened potato, coleslaw, fried okra, mashed potatoes, chicken dirty rice, fresh green beans, steamed veggies, cinnamon sweet potato and more. Some items are seasonal and only available at select times throughout the year.
Yuensuk and Wang also own the Teriyaki Express located in the food court at The Outlet Shops of Grand River and the Hibachi Express to open soon near UAB.
Farm & Sea Cajun Grill will open on Friday, Oct. 15. The venue is located in the food court, suite 360, at The Outlet Shops of Grand River, 6200 Grand River Boulevard East in Leeds. Restaurant hours follow the same schedule as The Shops.
For more information, please contact Yuensuk at 205.218.2431 and visit www.shopsofgrandriver.com.