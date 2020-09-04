Fallen tree blocks traffic on I-59 for several hours Wednesday morning

ASHVILLE — A fallen tree on Interstate 59 caused four accidents and traffic delays Wednesday morning.
Alabama State Trooper Justin O’Neal said the Highway Patrol received a call about a fallen tree on the eastbound lanes of I-59 at 5:30 a.m. The tree fell near mile marker 164 in Ashville and blocked traffic for hours.
He said four vehicles impacted the tree, but none of the occupants were injured.
“The worst part of it was the interstate was blocked for several hours,” O’Neal said.
O’Neal said while the traffic blockage lasted for several hours, it was cleared by around 10:30 Wednesday morning.