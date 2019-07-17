F&S Services, LLC is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this month. The business is off Sweatt Road in Steele. Co-owners Brian Freeze and Carl Smith started the machining and fabricating company in July 2009.
Smith said he and Freeze met in early 1999 when he came to work for Ogihara America in Birmingham.
“Ogihara was a stamping and welding company servicing Mercedes in Vance,” Smith said. “In 2005, I started working for myself and worked as a consultant for companies pursuing certification for their Quality Systems.”
In 2007, Smith said he consulted with the company Freeze was managing.
“In 2009, we decided to start a business together,” Smith said. “We are a machining and fabricating company with our primary focus on servicing the automobile manufacturing industry. We are very diverse in the scope of work we perform. It ranges from shipping containers to special machines. We design and build job -specific tools for automotive assembly — special jigs, fixtures and assembly aids.”
Smith said they started out in a small workshop at his house until they outgrew that and started leasing a building.
“In 2016, we began construction of our current shop, which is 13,500 square feet, and we are now adding another 2,250 square feet,” Smith said. “We currently have 11 employees.”
Suppliers Jeff Hilburn and Elbert Engle with XYZ Control, Inc., said they have been doing business with Freeze and Smith since the day they opened.
“They have always treated us with great respect, both business and personal,” Hilburn said. “We have worked on many successful projects together. We look forward to a great future with the management and staff of F&S Services.”
Employee George Phillips said he first met Carl and Brian in the 1990s when the automotive industry came to Alabama.
“Through the years, as we moved from company to company, our paths crossed,” Phillips said. “I worked with them and for them several times over the years. After I retired, I found that I needed something to keep me busy. It wasn't a hard decision when I ran into Brian and he said they needed some help. I can’t think of two better guys to work for and to call my friends.”
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.