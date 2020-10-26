Extra point proves difference as Springville closes season with win over Arab (with photos)

SPRINGVILLE -- A couple of kicks, one made and one missed, made the difference Friday night when Springville met Arab for a high school football showdown.
Hunter Ambrose’s extra point accounted for the winning point as the Tigers closed out their season by edging the Knights 35-34. Ambrose’s kick came moments after Springville quarterback Pearson Baldwin capped off a drive with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Ben Bianchi.
Arab had taken a 34-28 lead late, but a missed extra point proved costly when Springville (4-5, 2-4 Class 6A, Region 7) was able to answer with a score of its own.
Baldwin scored twice in the first half on runs of 10 and 4 yards, the latter coming at the start of the second quarter. The teams went into halftime tied at 14-all.
The Tigers’ first touchdown of the second half came on a 25-yard Baldwin run. Baldwin then managed another TD with a 33-yard run.
Arab (4-5, 2-4) will close its season Friday at Boaz.