Extension Veterans Outreach Program to host Veterans Dinner on March 21

The St. Clair County Extension Veterans Outreach Program will be hosting a free dinner for up to 60 veterans on Monday, March 21.
The purpose of this event is to create an opportunity for veterans within the county to come together and share experiences both during and after their service while networking in an effort to find and help other St. Clair County veterans in need.
The dinner will be held at the Pell City Municipal Complex located at 1000 Bruce Etheredge Parkway. We greatly appreciate Butts to Go and Carillon Oaks — Lincoln,Retirement and Assisted Living Facility, for graciously donating the meal.
This event will feature Director of Outreach and Engagement Charles Livings “Still Serving Veterans” program. The program’s mission is to serve and honor veterans and their families by empowering them to build meaningful lives through connections to fulfilling careers, benefits and services — and to proactively strengthen veteran communities through leadership and collaboration.