Extension Service welcomes new forestry, wildlife agent

Please join us in welcoming Lynn Dickinson, our new Regional Extension Agent for forestry and wildlife here in St. Clair County.
Her goal is to develop quality programming designed to enhance the lives of Alabamians. Lynn recently received her master’s degree in Natural Resource Management from Auburn University and is excited to put everything she has learned to good use to benefit landowners and residents in our county.
Small landowners hold a special place in her heart, and she hopes to be able to help them by providing the knowledge and tools necessary to restore and manage their forested land. As a small-scale landowner herself, she understands these needs.
Her education with the School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences at Auburn University has taught her how and where to begin, and her goal is to share that knowledge with other landowners.
Please feel free to contact Lynn with any questions you may have. She is ready and available to assist. Just give her a call at 334-703-4877 or email rhodela@auburn.edu.
Lee Ann Clark is the county Extension coordinator for St. Clair County.