Extension Office to offer free nutrition class

Make plans now to attend our Right Bite: Setting the Table for Health Eating program which will be conducted Thursday, April 14.
The program will begin at 10:30 am. in the St. Clair County Extension Office’s auditorium located on the lower level of the St. Clair County Courthouse in Pell City. There is no charge to attend but you must pre-register.
Taking time to choose healthy options, whether you are food shopping, cooking or eating out is the key to a healthy diet. This program offers a wide range of resources, including realistic tips on how to shop for and prepare food as well as order food when eating out to build a healthy diet. Information about how to understand the nutrition facts label and bring good nutrition into your daily life will also be shared.
Please pre-register by calling the St. Clair Extension office at 205-338-9416 no later than Tuesday, April 12.
For more information, call Helen H Jones at 334-201-6775 or Synithia Flowers at 205-329-1148, both Human Nutrition, Diet, and Health Regional Extension agents.