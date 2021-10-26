Extension Office Offers Continued Outreach Support for St. Clair County Veteran Community

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s St. Clair County office continues to offer support for the county’s veterans through their grassroots outreach program.
Lee Ann Clark, St. Clair County Extension coordinator, said the funding, which was initially secured through the St. Clair County Commission in 2014, continues to enable her office to provide outreach support to our veteran community.
“For more than a century, Cooperative Extension has been about providing effective, face-to-face outreach to people where they live and work,” Clark said. “And for this reason, we think we are especially well-suited to serve our county’s veterans, especially those in critical need of assistance.”
Clark’s sentiments are shared by St. Clair County Commission Chairman Paul Manning, a strong supporter of the program.
The effort also earned the full support of former Alabama Extension Director Gary Lemme, who was instrumental in getting the program off the ground back in 2014.
“The partnership between St. Clair County, the state of Alabama, and Alabama Extension, which is directed to assist active military, National Guard and veteran families, reflects our combined commitment to those who provided our nation’s defense,” Lemme said. “Helping the families of these heroes access Veterans Affairs benefits that they have earned and providing resources to help them cope with the unique stresses of deployment and returning to home life will benefit not only those directly involved but also the entire community.”
Veterans outreach for St. Clair County is provided by Curtis Pippin, an Army veteran himself. Pippin was recently selected for the position following the retirement of his predecessor, Wayne Johnson.
“I look forward to meeting with the veterans of St. Clair County and their families," Pippin said. "My focus right now is getting out into the community and letting everyone know I am here and I am ready to serve our veterans in any way I can.”
The challenges of transitioning to civilian life often prove even more daunting, if not insurmountable, for those veterans suffering from serious combat-related conditions, such as post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury.
Among those veterans, timely effective outreach can mean the difference between successful transition to civilian life and one plagued by chronic unemployment, debt and, in many cases, substance abuse.
One of the main goals of the St. Clair Extension outreach effort is to reach these veterans with critical assistance needs before these patterns of behavior become self-destructive.
Considering the number of veterans in St. Clair County alone — about 7,300 — an outreach program that presents veterans with viable treatment options potentially could save hundreds of thousands of dollars. This unclaimed assistance not only would benefit the returning veterans but also the local economies where they live and work.
If you are a veteran in need of assistance or have questions concerning this program, please contact Curtis Pippin, Extension Veterans Outreach Coordinator. You can reach him at the St. Clair County Extension Office by calling (205) 338-9416 or email czp0036@auburn.edu.