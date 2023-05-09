Extension offers Preserving Relishes & Pickles Workshop

Want to learn how to make your own homemade relishes and pickles?
Well, make plans not to attend our Preserving Relishes and Pickles Workshop which is slated for Friday, June 16, from 1-4 p.m. at the Pell City First United Methodist Church, 2200 Third Avenue North, Pell City.
Cost to attend is $10 per person.
During this hands-on workshop Angela Treadaway, Regional Extension Agent, will share information about how to safely prepare and preserve corn relish and kosher dill pickles or asparagus.
Each participant will take home a couple of jars they’ve canned to share.
Participants must pre-register to attend no later than Friday, June 9, by calling the St. Clair County Extension office at (205) 338-9416 or by registering online at https://www.aces.edu/event/home-food-preservation-pickling-and-relishes/.
For more information about this workshop or if you have other questions about food safety and preservation, contact Angela at 205-410-3696 or email her at treadas@aces.edu.
To keep up with all that is going on at the St. Clair County Extension Office, “like” and follow our Facebook page, St. Clair County, Alabama Extension Office.